Firefighter Derek Rushton hoses down a fire smouldering alongside Highway 19, 28 km north of Campbell River Wednesday morning. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

UPDATE: Fire crews suppress smouldering fire on North Island near Highway 19

Wildfire has reached .25 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Smoke hung in the air north of Campbell River on Wednesday morning as crews suppressed a smouldering ground fire.

The fire was caused by winds that knocked a tree onto a power line around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Dorthe Jakobsen of the Coastal Fire Centre.

The fire broke out directly beside Highway 19 near Rock Bay Forest Service Road, 28 km north of Campbell River.

Firefighters worked among burned-out shrubs and charred tree trunks on Wednesday morning as smoke continued to rise from debris on the ground.

Traffic was reduced to a single alternating lane on Highway 19 Tuesday evening, according to DriveBC, but it was flowing freely as of 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Flaggers were on stand-by.

Jakobsen said drivers can expect delays and occasional disruption of flow as suppression operations continue.

By Wednesday morning, the fire was listed as 0.25 hectares in size. Jakobsen said the Rank 1 fire was “being held” but that it continued to smoulder.

“We have two initial attack crews working to suppress the fire,” Jakobsen said.

READ MORE: Firefighters stop blaze from spreading after BMW crashes at Saratoga Speedway

READ MORE: Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

A firefighter on-site said the fire wasn’t expected to grow. Two crews of three firefighters were working on the fire, he said.

A video posted to social media on Tuesday by North Island resident Don Baker showed flames rising from the woods beside the highway.

Very dry conditions and record-breaking heat have sparked concerns about another intense wildfire season this year. Areas of land in B.C. torched by wildfires linked to climate change have smashed provincial records for two consecutive years.

-With files from Alistair Taylor, Campbell River Mirror

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Just Posted

VIDEO: Pride flag unveiled at North Island College in Port Hardy

Festivities included a barbecue, cupcakes, buttons, and rainbows flags for people to wave proudly.

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to the links at Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Port Hardy Mayor gives an update on the much anticipated multiplex project

Port Hardy’s much anticipated multiplex project is still on hold, with no… Continue reading

Port McNeill Kids in Motion gets 300 bucks from council for swimming time at outdoor pool

Port McNeill Kids in Motion are a registered non-profit society,

Tyson’s Thoughts: Flag raising ceremony a great start to pride festivities

It was beautiful to see a group of people celebrate who they truly are and not be afraid to do so.

VIDEO: B.C. First Nation plans to launch legal challenge after Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, Premier John Horgan says he’ll continue to defend the B.C. coast

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s “Infidelity Hotlist”

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Federal cabinet ministers visit Edmonton, Calgary, in wake of TMX approval

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi is set to visit Trans Mountain Corp.’s terminal in Edmonton

B.C. municipality prepares to forbid overnight camping by homeless despite court ruling

While courts have ruled against blanket bans, Langley City is employing a site-by-site approach

B.C. auditor says Indigenous grad rate highest ever but education gaps exist

The percentage of Indigenous students graduating from B.C. public high schools has hit its highest level ever

Statistics Canada reports annual pace of inflation rises in May to 2.4%

Transportation prices gained 3.1 per cent as the cost of air transportation added 8.9 per cent

UPDATE: Fire crews suppress smouldering fire on North Island near Highway 19

Wildfire has reached .25 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service

Most Read