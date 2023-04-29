Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is closed because of a wildfire that is an estimated two hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)

Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake closed due to wildfire

The fire was found just before 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29

The sudden change to warm weather across British Columbia is giving an early season to wildfires.

According to DriveBC, Highway 97C from Merritt to Logan Lake is currently closed in both directions because of a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service states that the fire is located close to Snake Road, north of Merritt, and is an estimated two hectares in size. It is currently deemed as out of control and is suspected to be human-caused.

No evacuation orders have been placed.

The fire was discovered just before 12 p.m. on Saturday and Wildfire Services’ last update came at 1:13 p.m.

Travellers in the area can use the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97D as detours.

