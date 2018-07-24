IHIT is investigated a reported death of a seven-year-old child at a condo building in Willoughby. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is on scene in Willoughby for a reported death of a seven-year-old girl.

The incident happened in a new five-storey condo building at 20053 68 Ave.

There is no risk to public safety, according to police.

A construction worker in the area told the Times that several police units arrived to the condo building around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, and police have been on scene since.

In a media scrum, building manager Don Homister said that police also came by with a photo of a young girl yesterday, and asked if any of the residents recognized her.

A resident in one of the two buildings in the complex explained a similar scenario to the Times, adding that one police officer said “they found a child deceased in the building.”

IHIT will be making comments to the media at 3:30 p.m.

More details to come.

Previous story
Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

Just Posted

First Nation files judicial review of provincial salmon farm tenure extensions

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation challenges month-to-month fish farm arrangement

Coal Harbour launches innovated wastewater treatment facility

Facility makes future growth for Coal Harbour and Quatsino possible

VIDEO: Port Hardy’s FILOMI Days 2018 festival highlights

Filomi Days returned to Port Hardy July 20-23 weekend.

Inside the music: step behind the curtain at the venerable Vancouver Island Music Festival

Big Read: VIMF in the Comox Valley exemplifies the spirit of an Island summer music festival

Frost backs Town of Port McNeill’s temporary legal cannabis sales ban

“I spoke with all the councillors and was kept up to date with what was going on.”

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene at a new condo building at 20053 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Most Read