BREAKING: Northbound lanes closed on Malahat after small rockslide before Goldstream

Emergency crews are responding to a small rockslide on the northbound side of the Malahat just between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain. (Google Maps)

Northbound lanes along the Malahat are closed while emergency crews respond to a small rockslide between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain.

TCH Northbound is completely shut down just before Goldstream Park as there has been a rock slide. Thankfully no one was injured. If you are headed Northbound on the TCH getting onto the Malahat you will have to re-route through Millstream Rd. Southbound lanes are open. — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) November 17, 2019

Loader and dump trucks are beginning to clear the lane, according to Emcon Services Inc. West Shore RCMP confirms there are no injuries.

Traffic is backed up to Leigh Rd. Drivers can divert around Finlayson Arm Rd to continue heading north.

#BCHwy1 – Right lane blocked NORTHBOUND at Westshore Parkway due to rocks on road. Crews on scene, drive carefully and expect delays. Details: https://t.co/feeQ62qdfo #YYJ #VanIsle — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 17, 2019

