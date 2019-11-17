Emergency crews are responding to a small rockslide on the northbound side of the Malahat just between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain. (Google Maps)

BREAKING: Northbound lanes closed on Malahat after small rockslide before Goldstream

Clean-up crews en route, next update at 12 p.m.

Northbound lanes along the Malahat are closed while emergency crews respond to a small rockslide between Goldstream Provincial Park and Ice Cream Mountain.

Loader and dump trucks are beginning to clear the lane, according to Emcon Services Inc. West Shore RCMP confirms there are no injuries.

Traffic is backed up to Leigh Rd. Drivers can divert around Finlayson Arm Rd to continue heading north.

More to come…

