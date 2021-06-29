RCMP investigating 2 sudden deaths in Parksville

Police say there is no risk to other community members as investigation continues

Oceanside RCMP say they are currently investigating a pair of sudden deaths in Parksville.

Sgt. Stephen Rose said Tuesday afternoon (June 29) that forensic investigators were on-scene in the 700 block of Soriel Road.

In a press release later in the day, Rose indicated that at 9:51 a.m., Oceanside RCMP received a 911 call and request for assistance at a residence.

Upon attendance, police discovered two deceased persons, both residents of the home.

RCMP forensics specialists from Port Alberni attended to examine the scene. Based on the scene examination, police believe these deaths to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Oceanside RCMP, with the assistance of the BC Coroners Service, continue to investigate this matter and ask anyone that resides in the area who has information about the incident, but has not spoken to police, to contact the Oceanside Detachment at 250-248-6111.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

