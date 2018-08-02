Elk Falls is located a few kilometres west of Campbell River. Google Maps

BREAKING: Search underway after possible fall at Elk Falls near Campbell River

  • Aug. 2, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

A search operation is underway at Elk Falls near Campbell River after emergency personnel were called out to a possible person falling from somewhere around the falls this afternoon around 3 p.m.

Visitors to Elk Falls Provincial Park were sent away by first responders, and a BC Hydro employee was turning people away from the trail leading to the park’s suspension bridge.

Several RCMP vehicles and a fire truck were in the area and a helicopter could be heard descending into the canyon

Police and search and rescue were on site looking for a missing person, a visitor to the falls said.

“They said ‘all I knew is someone had gone into the water and they just can’t see where they went in or where they are now,’” Elaine Hall said.

Hall had been walking down the trail when they first heard the sirens.

BC Hydro is lowering the flow of the river to aid in the search.

A drone was scanning the surface of the river around Elk Falls, according to a group of tourists from Amsterdam who declined to give their names. They said a helicopter was also scanning the canyon below the waterfall and the pool above the falls.

There were likely “more than 25 rescuers” in the area, according to one of the tourists.

Police closed the trailhead at Brewster Lake Road around 4 p.m.

Watch this space for more informaton as it becomes available.

 

Emergency personnel have been called out to the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge near Campbell River for a possible fall. Situation is unfolding, more to come. Photo by David Koch/Campbell river Mirror

Elk Falls near Campbell River.

