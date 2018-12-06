(Port Hardy Fire Rescue) The local fire rescue responded to report of a vehicle on fire late evening, Dec. 5.

BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 that a van was on fire in the Storey’s Beach area of town.

PHFR quickly arrived on the scene with two units and began to put out the fire. “Fire crews aboard Ladder 17 and Engine 10 from Hall No. 1 arrived, established a water supply, and set up additional hand lines with foam to begin an aggressive attack on the fire,” PHFR’s Facebook post stated.

The reason for the fire is currently unknown, but a propane fuel supply within the vehicle caused issues for PHFR. “The fuel supply began venting, proving to be challenging for the firefighters,” the post stated. “The combination of firefighting foam and an aggressive attack by our firefighters brought the fire under control,” the post continued, “and prevented extension to the nearby house.”

18 firefighters were dispatched to the incident for about two hours while BC Ambulance Service and RCMP assisted on scene.

Beaver Harbour Road was shut down for a period of time during the incident, stated the post.

“This call highlights some of the many challenges that our crews face, such as unexpected fuel sources which may add a level of complexity to our firefighting efforts,” the post concluded.

Previous story
Canadian businesses face retaliatory risk after Huawei arrest: analysts
Next story
Foreign countries will try to twist Canadian opinion online in 2019, feds warn

Just Posted

BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Fisherman arrested for extreme drunkenness after driving boat in circles north of Port Hardy

“The boat operator was grossly impaired and an open container of liquor was located nearby.”

IGA’s union workers may go on strike if negotiations don’t pan out

UFCW 1518 union members took a vote Dec. 1 to have striking as an option in negotiations.

North Coast First Nation chief says one major oil spill could ruin economy forever

Chief Marilyn Slett of Heiltsuk Nation near Bella Bella is leading a delegation in Ottawa this week

How to decide what to vote for in B.C.’s referendum on electoral reform

Ballots are due at Elections BC on Friday, Dec. 7, at 4:30 p.m.

Vote for the winner in the 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Awards

Winner gets a $2,000 London Drugs gift card and a three-day photography workshop with professional nature photographer

Kervin’s Corner: Will an organized sea lion hunt able to save declining chinook stocks? Likely not.

A number of reasons, like overfishing, may be the cause for declining stocks, not just sea lions.

Holiday secret revealed: Why you only get eggnog at this time of the year

Canadians drank almost eight million litres of eggnog in 2016

Where is the B.C. woman attempting to be the oldest person to sail the world?

B.C. sailor Jeanne Socrates’s potentially record-breaking mission is two-months underway

Canadian businesses face retaliatory risk after Huawei arrest: analysts

Justice Department says the U.S. is seeking Meng Wanzhou’s extradition, but is not providing further details

New Canada Elite Basketball League partners with Canada Basketball

The league is slated to start in 2019 with teams in Hamilton, St. Catharines, Guelph, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Abbotsford

Women in vulnerable demographics most at risk of domestic homicide, study finds

Of the 476 people slain in a domestic homicide during that time, new report found 76 per cent of them were women or girls

OPEC looks to cut oil production to support falling price

The price of both benchmark U.S. crude and the standard for internationally traded oil fell 22 per cent in November.

Dick Cheney biopic ‘Vice’ tops Golden Globes nominations

“Vice” topped all contenders Thursday, in nominations announced at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, including best picture, comedy and best actor nominations for Christian Bale.

Most Read