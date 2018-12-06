BREAKING: Van caught on fire, the cause still unknown

Port Hardy Fire Rescue has since put out the van on fire late last evening.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 that a van was on fire in the Storey’s Beach area of town.

PHFR quickly arrived on the scene with two units and began to put out the fire. “Fire crews aboard Ladder 17 and Engine 10 from Hall No. 1 arrived, established a water supply, and set up additional hand lines with foam to begin an aggressive attack on the fire,” PHFR’s Facebook post stated.

The reason for the fire is currently unknown, but a propane fuel supply within the vehicle caused issues for PHFR. “The fuel supply began venting, proving to be challenging for the firefighters,” the post stated. “The combination of firefighting foam and an aggressive attack by our firefighters brought the fire under control,” the post continued, “and prevented extension to the nearby house.”

18 firefighters were dispatched to the incident for about two hours while BC Ambulance Service and RCMP assisted on scene.

Beaver Harbour Road was shut down for a period of time during the incident, stated the post.

“This call highlights some of the many challenges that our crews face, such as unexpected fuel sources which may add a level of complexity to our firefighting efforts,” the post concluded.