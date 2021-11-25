VIDEO: Suspect arrested in Vanderhoof after active shooter sparks city-wide lockdown

A man has been arrested in an active shooter incident in Vanderhoof which sparked a city-wide lockdown Thursday (Nov. 25).

According to details from witnesses and police, a man was seen carrying a long gun in front of the RCMP detachment in the centre of town at about 12:15 p.m. Witnesses told the Omineca Express that gunshots could be heard before the man fled in a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab.

The shooting sparked an emergency alert to be issued, urging residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Anyone who spotted the suspect was warned to not approach him or the suspect vehicle and call 911 immediately.

Police have since confirmed that a brief pursuit took place, during which a RCMP vehicle was rammed.

The man was found by police at about 1 p.m. at the Kal Tire.

Video submitted to the Express shows the man being pulled from the truck by a number of officers before being pushed to the ground and handcuffed.

A number of roadblocks that were in place have since been dismantled.

Police tape can be seen infront of the RCMP detachment.

RCMP are continuing to investigate the situation and are asking witnesses to contact the local detachment at 250-567-2222.

