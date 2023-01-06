B.C. Salmon Farmers Association logo. Courtesy B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Kingzett acknowledges “challenges ahead” as he looks forward to new role

  • Jan. 6, 2023 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Brian Kingzett has been announced Jan. 6 as the new executive director of the B.C. Salmon Farmers Association (BCSFA).

Bringing over three decades of experience to the role, Kingzett has amassed a unique blend of professional expertise both at the local and international levels. Kingzett’s education includes a Bachelor of Science with Honors and a Master’s in Marine Biology, at the University of Victoria and Simon Fraser University resepectively.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island First Nations worry feds flip-flopping on B.C. fish farms transition

“He has been a valuable member of the BCFSA team,” said BCSFA chair and Managing Director of Mowi Canada West, Diane Morrison. “We are very pleased to have Brian onboard as the new Executive Director.”

Kingzett initially joined the BCFSA last summer as the Director of Science and Policy. In this role, he navigated the sector through some important new policy developmental ideas, as well as fostering collaborative research initiatives and enhancing the BCSFA’s science communication and public education efforts.

“We have a lot of work ahead as we accept the challenge of the federal government’s transition process,” said Kingzett. “There is the task of further reconciliation with our Indigenous partners. I have devoted my entire career to seafood sustainability. I am looking forward to helping the sector realize its potential as part of Canada’s Blue Economy,” said Kingzett.

Ruth Salmon, former Interim Executive Director for the BCSFA since Feb. 2022 following the departure of John Paul Fraser, will be stepping away from the association as she enters retirement. Salmon served as an Executive Director of the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA) for a decade and had been part of the BCSFA for the past four years.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFish FarmsFisheries and Oceans CanadaSalmon

Previous story
Israeli police response to animal rights a stark contrast to that of B.C. police: Kelowna activist
Next story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister

Just Posted

B.C. Salmon Farmers Association logo. Courtesy B.C. Salmon Farmers Association
Brian Kingzett named new executive director of B.C. Salmon Farmers Association

Bear and Tiger will be up for adoption together as a pair when they are healthy enough. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Mystery solved: Dogs rescued from remote B.C. island will be put up for adoption

Bear and Tiger being rescued from Minstrel Island. (Dalynn St Pierre Facebook photo)
MOWI employees rescue 2 emaciated dogs from remote Minstrel Island

A skier was rescued from Mount Cain by the combined efforts of Campbell River Search and Rescue and North Shore Rescue. Photo Courtesy North Shore Rescue/Facebook
North Shore Rescue, Campbell River Search and Rescue airlift woman off Mt. Cain