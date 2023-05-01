(Westerly file photo)

Bridge repairs to bring nightly closures to Tofino-Ucluelet highway

Closures will allow for repairs to be done to Highway 4’s Lost Shoe #2 Bridge

Nightly closures are temporarily returning to Highway 4 this month.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting is warning commuters heading in and out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region that the highway link will be closed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. May 11-13.

The closures will allow for repairs to be done to Lost Shoe #2 Bridge with all work being done overnight to avoid daytime traffic disruptions.

“Drivers are reminded to obey signs and traffic control personnel and watch for roadside workers. Please show respect for all roadside crews – Slow Down,” read an April 21 announcement from Mainroad. “Our 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all your observations and concerns to our crews when contacted. As always, a reminder to visit www.drivebc.ca.”

The company can be reached at communications@mainroad.ca or (604) 575-7020.

