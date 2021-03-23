Tourism Tofino’s Cox Bay visitor centre won VIREB’s Best Institutional Building and Judges Choice award in 2020. This year’s nomination deadline is March 31. (Tourism Tofino photo)

Building awards will recognize some of Vancouver Island’s best construction projects

VIREB Commercial Building Awards asking for nominations

It was a busy year for construction on Vancouver Island even in a pandemic, and many projects are potentially award-worthy.

The Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards will take place virtually again this year, and the nomination deadline of March 31 is fast-approaching.

“Construction was brisk during 2020 despite the COVID pandemic, and because of that, a large number of nominations are expected,” noted a press release from the Business Examiner, which co-ordinates the awards.

Commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat to Port Hardy can be nominated so long as work was completed during 2020.

Categories include mixed-use, seniors housing, community institutional, community recreational, retail, industrial, multi-family, hospitality, commercial renovation/restoration, office, and green. There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry.

A panel of judges from the real estate industry will determine award winners.

“Construction and real estate have been amongst the strongest sectors to drive the Vancouver Island economy last year, and we expect that we will again have a large number of nominations for this year’s event,” said Mark MacDonald, publisher of the Business Examiner, in the release.

There is no cost to enter. For information and nomination forms, call Sue Lessard at 250-390-4212 or visit www.vireb.com.

Black Press is a platinum media sponsor of the VIREB Commercial Building Awards.

Construction

