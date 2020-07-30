Building contract announced for Woss’s new library

Digital rendering of the new Woss library. (VIPL image)

The small community of Woss is getting a much needed upgrade to their library. Plans were announced in 2018, and this week the winning bid to construct the building was announced.

The current Woss library operates out of a small trailer, much like a school portable. The new facility will be a 1,400-sq.ft. prefabricated building with a laptop bar, study space, fireplace lounge, bookable space, and of course, hundreds of new books.

The Woss library will be the second Vancouver Island Public Library Prototype library, “a sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable design that allows VIPL to build in rural and remote communities.”

The first prototype library was built in Sayward last year.

The building contract was won by Nanaimo-based firm National Contracting Solutions.

There is no confirmation on when construction will begin, but VIPL has said in the past the building should take up to 14 weeks to complete.

