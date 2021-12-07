File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Burned vehicle in Port Moody linked to Coquitlam, B.C., shooting, police say

Nine-year-old boy who was in the back seat was not injured

Police say they believe a suspicious vehicle fire in Port Moody, B.C., is connected to a shooting that occurred minutes before in nearby Coquitlam.

A statement from Port Moody police says officers responded to a report of a silver sedan that was found burning on Saturday after being abandoned.

Mounties in Coquitlam say they’re now investigating any connection between the burned vehicle and the shooting, which may have been targeted.

They say the victim, who was not known to police, was taken hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

They say his nine-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was not injured.

The RCMP say in a statement that there is not enough evidence to establish or rule out a link between the shooting and gang conflict in the Lower Mainland, “but police do not believe this was a completely random act.”

They say a silver sedan with a description matching the burned vehicle was seen leaving the area and police are asking anyone who was in the Westwood Plateau or Maude Court areas between 4:20 and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to come forward with any information that could be helpful.

—The Canadian Press

Crime

Previous story
B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain
Next story
Nelson ecologist questions B.C.’s roll-out of old growth strategy

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney introduces the Right to Housing Bill on Dec. 7. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP introduces Right to Housing Bill

Port Hardy’s Director of Recreation, Tanya Kaul (right), shows how to use the new online registration system. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Recreation launches online registration system

Woss-north’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to fall after hitting a high of 73. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 numbers drop from 33 to 22

Raven Barudin (centre), Grade 4-5 teacher at the T’lisalagi’lakw School of the ‘Namgis First Nation, received a 2021 Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence for her innovative teaching practices in a First Nation cultural environment. Photo contributed
Alert Bay teacher earns Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence