Bus loop at central Vancouver Island mall closed off due to suspicious package

Bomb squad expected at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. at 6 p.m. says RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP say the area near the bus loop at Woodgrove Centre has been closed off after a suspicious package was found. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

Police have closed off part of a mall on central Vancouver Island on the Saturday before Christmas after a suspicious package was found this afternoon.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said an area around the bus loop at the west side at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. and the area is expected to be closed off until 6 p.m., as police await for a bomb squad to arrive.

The call came in at approximately 3 p.m., according to O’Brien.

Due to a suspicious package found by bus loop on west side @WoodgroveCentre , area adjacent to bus loop has been cordoned off to foot and vehicle traffic.Explosive Disposal Unit attending. Interior of Mall not affected @City_Parksville — Nanaimo RCMP (@NanaimoRCMP) December 21, 2019

“Out of an abundance of caution, that particular area, the adjacent area to the bus loop, has been cordoned off to foot and vehicle traffic,” said O’Brien. “Our RCMP explosive disposal unit is attending and expected to be on scene by about 6 p.m. and the interior of the mall has not been impacted in any way.”

Transit users here at Woodgrove bus exchange being told to catch their buses in the parking lot near Walmart’s front entrance… https://t.co/jM3PCVax8E pic.twitter.com/MhzxQ08K00 — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) December 22, 2019

The entrance by the Tim Hortons at the mall is also closed off because it is adjacent to the bus loop, said O’Brien.

More to come.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter