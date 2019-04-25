It was a busy morning for passengers on Thursday morning. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is 100 per cent full and the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is sitting at 88 per cent full. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

First two sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay full Thursday morning

It’s a busy Thursday morning for ferry travellers.

Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings are 100 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s first sailing was full and the 9 a.m. ferry is sitting at 88 per cent full with the 11 a.m. at 58 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 7:45 a.m. is 53 per cent full and the 10:15 ferry is 33 per cent full.

READ ALSO: James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s ferry for 8:25 is 27 per cent full.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe
Next story
Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Just Posted

Climate change panel hosted at North Island Secondary School

The panel focused on combating fear, finding solutions, and encouraging youth.

People’s Party of Canada plan to have a candidate in the North Island-Powell River riding

Elections Canada formally recognized the North Island—Powell River PPC Association

NVIATS takes over NIEFS space in Thunderbird Mall

“We were approached by NIEFS, they’re going to be downsizing”

Port Hardy Reigns compete in Nanaimo at Island Championships

“We are very fortunate to have this opportunity for our youth in Port Hardy”

Derina Harvey Band – Heartfelt, Energetic, Celtic rock comes to Port Hardy

Front-woman Derina Harvey leads this Celtic-rock act, who offer an authentic east-coast experience.

VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Residents look on as column climbs about 90 feet into the air

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Second dump site of Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Most Read