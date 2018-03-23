Third generation ranchers, Cassidy, Blaine and Kacey Huffman enjoy springtime on the family’s 153 Mile Ranch where their mom and dad, Jenny and Cuyler Huffman, can see 20 calves a day born during the height of calving season.

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Calving season is just getting going at Jenny and Cuyler Huffman’s 153 Mile Ranch Ltd just south of Williams Lake, bringing some normalcy to what has been an undoubtedly challenging year for most Cariboo Chilcotin ranchers.

“It can be frustrating and stressful, but it is a good time of year as long as the weather cooperates,” Cuyler said of the calving season, this year challenged by deep snow.

“We’ve had to move a lot more snow than normal. We rented a Cat for five days, and my dad pushed snow for five days.”

Overall Cuyler said the calves are faring well, with the couple checking on their expectant mothers around the clock every three hours in a season that lasts for six to eight weeks.

“We really are just getting going. But we can have 20 [calves] in a day, easy,” Cuyler said.

“It would be nice to have 20 in a day,” added Jenny, noting all their children help out in the calving season.

153 Mile Ranch Ltd will be calving in total just over 400 head of cows and heifers this spring.

The historical ranch, which the couple purchased in early 2017, was heavily impacted by the 2017 wildfires.

Located within the Spokin Lake and Wildwood fires, much of the ranch’s private and Crown grazing fencing was destroyed in the wildfires, and the couple are having to manage the ranch around those challenges heading into spring.

“We have no containment. There are no fences left. They’re all burnt,” said Cuyler, adding that it was very frustrating that two and a half kilometres of brand new fencing from White road near Williams Lake to the main ranch was destroyed in the fire just three weeks after it was built.

This week the Huffman’s secured alternative grass for their cattle for the spring and summer months.

“We have private pasture that we’ve rented for the summer for our cows, so they have somewhere to go.”

He said there is still a lot of work to be done to recover from the wildfires.

“That’s what this next summer will be, is the ministry trying to get some fences up plus ourselves.”

Cuyler said the wildfires have certainly made their first year at the ranch a difficult one, but they are looking forward into the future with optimism, something made easier with the coming of springtime and new calves on the land.

“It makes it all worthwhile when you see those babies like that, all spry and jumping around,” said Jenny, pointing to a new calf. ” It’s perfect.”

 

Deep snow has given ranchers in the Cariboo Chilcotin more of a challenge, particularly as calving season begins. The Huffmans and many other ranchers have cleared areas of snow using heavy equipment to give calves somewhere to be out of the snow. Angie Mindus photos

Jenny and Cuyler Huffman are busy in the midst of calving season on the 153 Mile Ranch Ltd. While the deep snow is causing some issues, the calves themselves bring optimism after a difficult year.

The Huffmans calve out more than 400 calves - as many as 20 a day - during the season which lasts six to eight weeks.

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

Just Posted

Memorial Gazebo to honour logging history in Woss

WFP and TimberWest have provided donations to the project

Port Hardy Fire Rescue holds house fire demo at Wakas Hall

Officer Justin Reusch, who is in charge of training for the department, put the demo together.

RDMW concerned over San Jo Main road closures

The San Josef Main Forest Service Road is scheduled for upgrades this summer

North Island students release salmon fry

180 students from kindergarten to grade seven partipcated in the program

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Vancouver Island’s Best Videos of the Week

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending March 23, 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canucks sing the Blues as they fall to St. Louis 4-1

Berglund nets two, including the game-winner, to lift St. Louis over Vancouver

Calving season brings hope for Cariboo ranchers

Still a lot of work ahead to recover from the wildfires

Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond wins figure skating world title

The 22-year-old fwon the women’s singles crown with her Black Swan routine

Vancouver Island pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions we received from around the region

Alberta tells B.C. to stop opposing pipelines if it doesn’t like gas prices

John Horgan said he would like to see the federal government step in to deal with high gas prices.

Comox Valley hospital operating above patient capacity

The new healthcare facility averaged a 110 per cent patient volume between October and February

B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

Most Read