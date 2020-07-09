Campaign aims to raise $50K for young family of deceased Vancouver Island skydiver

The untimely passing of James Smith following a skydiving incident in Nanoose Bay on July 5 has left a young family devastated.
The 34-year-old Victoria resident left behind a wife, Marlena, his three-year-old daughter Cedar and eight-month-old son Bodhi.
Smith, who was a self-employed carpenter, was not covered by any extra insurance and did not have a rainy-day fund, according to a GoFundMe page ‘The James Smith Legacy Family Fund’, recently set up for his family.
Marlena is a stay-at-home mother and the GoFundMe page indicated that the family will need all the financial and emotional support they can get.
The goal is to raise $50,000. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 200 supporters had already pledged more than $25,000.
