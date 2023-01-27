Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Roots, tree trunks and mud pile up against a parkade that collapsed in a mudslide at the 700 block of South Island Highway in Campbell River Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River extends state of local emergency

City continues to work with geotechnical engineers on mudslide investigation

The State of Local Emergency (SOLE) put in place for a condominium in Campbell River following a landslide behind it on Jan. 17 was extended Jan. 26.

Under BC’s Emergency Program Act, a declared SOLE gives the City of Campbell River the authority to cause the evacuation of persons from the area and enter the impacted area, which is necessary while the city continues to work with geotechnical engineers to further investigate the slide.

A pair of parkades behind the Hillside Place condo building at 738 Island Highway South were hit by a mudslide coming down a steep hill on the evening of Jan. 17. All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated. No injuries occurred and residents were allowed back into the building on Saturday, Jan. 21 after a evacuation order was lifted.

The city will provide updates as the investigation continues. For the latest updates, visit www.campbellriver.ca.

