Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Suspect lost shoe while fleeing the scene: RCMP

Campbell River RCMP investigating an armed robbery at Big Rock Liquor on April 24, 2020. Image provided

Campbell River RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Big Rock Liquor Store Friday night.

Police were called to the store just before 10 p.m. on April 24.

According to police, a masked man “produced a knife and demanded money.”

He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, say police.

No staff were injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, standing between six feet to six feet three inches with a thin to medium build, short or balding hair and blue/grey eyes.

RCMP members did set up a containment area when they arrived on scene and activated Police Dog Services. While they did recover “substantial evidence,” they did not find the suspect.

A black Nike shoe was found, which police say the suspect lost while running away.

They’re asking anyone who has information about the shoe’s match, or who can provide information about who the suspect is to contact the local RCMP department at 250-286-6221.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Campbell River

