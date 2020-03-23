Campbell River RCMP are looking for witnesses to an alledged road rage and assault that took place March 16 at Highway 19 and Maryland Road. Black Press File Photo

Campbell River RCMP look for witnesses to March 16 road rage incident

Alleged interaction took place at Highway 19 and Maryland Road

Campbell River RCMP are looking for witnesses to a Monday, March 16 road rage incident in Willow Point.

According to Const. Maury Tyre, the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Island Highway and Maryland Road. He says a white male in his 50s left his “small blue car” and approached a vehicle stopped at the traffic light. Inside was a man in his 80s.

“When the older man opened his window, the suspect is alleged to have struck the elderly male in the face,” says Tyre.

The RCMP believe there’s a witness who has not come forward. They’re asking that person to contact the Campbell River RCMP to “share what they saw, so that the suspect male can be spoken to and dealt with appropriately.”

They’re urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 250-286-6221.

