Campbell River RCMP make arrest in beating death of homeless man

The detachment made the arrest in connection with the beating death of a 60-year-old homeless man last fall.

“I’d like to commend the work done by our members,” said Insp. Jeff Preston. “These charges are one of the first steps in helping to bring closure to the victim’s family and friends. Our thoughts will still be with them as this case works it’s way through the court system.”

Staff Sgt. Tracy Veary of the Campbell River Major Crimes Unit announced that Justin William Arnett was charged Jan. 28 with second degree murder in relation to the death of Dean Dool. Arnett had been arrested on an unrelated warrant and is in police custody. He is set to appear in Provincial Court on Feb. 2, 2021.

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMP