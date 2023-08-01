‘Campbell River takes another shot at controlling public drug consumption

Campbell River City Council formally passed its controversial public nuisance amendment bylaw that prohibits the consumption of drugs in specific city-owned public spaces.
“Now that we’ve passed a bylaw, we’ve given the RCMP and our bylaw enforcement staff with a tool that they can use. And I’m hoping they’re going to use it judiciously. But nevertheless, it’s there to be used,” Coun. Doug Chapman said at the July 20 city council meeting.
Council gave bylaw No. 3898 third reading at the July 20 meeting and said in a regular meeting summary circulated publicly that the bylaw “is an important step in promoting the use and enjoyment of public spaces by the entire community and moving the dial on downtown revitalization efforts. The city is actively working with law enforcement, other levels of government and community partners on a range of intiatives that work towards council’s Strategic Priority: Health and Safe Community.”
The bylaw prohibits consumption of controlled substances in specific city-owned public spaces where children and families carry out recreational or leisure activities. Enforcement of the bylaw will be managed through education and redirection for six months, with city staff to report back to council. Individuals arrested under the bylaw will be directed to the Overdose Prevention Site at 1330 Dogwood St. when necessary as a harm-reduction measure.
Councillors also asked staff to highlight informational resources on decriminalization available to residents from the provincial government. That information is available online at gov.bc.ca/gov/content/overdose/decriminalization.
Councillors tabled a letter from a member of the public that exemplified their justification for the bylaw.
This was city council’s second attempt to pass a bylaw countering the province’s decriminalization of the possession of small quantities of controlled substance (2.5 grams). When the bylaw was first proposed on Feb. 23 it gained the city some notoriety around the province. It was one of the first municipal governments to try and implement counter measures to an exemption Health Canada granted to the Province of British Columbia. That exemption decriminalizes the possession of up to 2.5 grams of street drugs, provided they are for personal use.
The bylaw as originally worded came under a legal challenge based on the position that the city was overstepping its jurisdictional boundaries. Council dropped that version and replaced it with a modified version that was more limited in scope and more specific in terms of where it would apply.
