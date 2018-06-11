Screenshot from video footage shot by Facebook user Kiley Panziera.

VIDEO: Island shopping cart stunt goes viral

Rider descends Campbell River hill at mad speed

A video shot in Campbell River showing a daring downhill ride – using a shopping cart – has gone viral.

The video, posted on Friday by Facebook user Kiley Panziera, had been viewed almost 100,000 times by Monday morning.

“This guy is an animal! Not gonna lie I’m impressed #campbellrivertalent,” wrote Panziera in a post.

In the 15-second clip, the daredevil appears to be using the shopping cart as a kind of scooter to descend the long and curving slope of Dogwood Street towards central Campbell River.

The rider is balanced with one foot on the shopping cart, and another dragging on the ground as a brake.

“He’s going like 40 kilometres per hour,” says the driver of the car as he watches the scene unfold. “I’m surprised the wheels held up.”

