Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry

Mendicino did not provide further details while announcing the program at a news conference

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Ottawa has taken its first step toward launching its firearms buyback program, beginning with industry.

Mendicino said at a news conference this morning that the government has signed a contract with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association to work with businesses and retailers that currently hold inventory prohibited under a May 2020 order-in-council.

The cabinet decision to ban about 1,500 models of firearms the government says are unfit for civilian use came in the wake of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the deadliest in modern Canadian history.

The association Mendicino named in his announcement tweeted during the minister’s remarks that it remains “skeptical” of this industry buyback program, citing concerns about a lack of implementation process.

Mendicino says the Liberal government will be transparent about the cost of the program, which is expected to begin later this year, but he did not provide further details at the announcement.

The second phase of the buyback program is expected to aim to target individual firearms owners, who currently have amnesty under an order that is set to expire in October.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

Federal Politicsguns

Previous story
PODCAST: Authors Grant Lawrence and Bob Williams discuss their new books
Next story
China tries to act as mediator in Russia’s war with Ukraine

Just Posted

A bear sow with a mangled paw in a photo taken on Oct. 12, 2021 after trying to get inside a dumpster in front of Forest Grove apartments. The sow had to be put down and the cubs were captured and slated for rehabilitation. (Brian Grover photo)
Port Alice resident explores options for obtaining bear-proof garbage bins

Canadian Coast Guard members, along with the Port Hardy RCMP, help paint Stan Hunt’s 18-foot tall Indigenous monument for residential school children. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Indigenous monument for residential school children receives its first coat of paint

The Scott Island Marine National Wildlife Area was the first protected marine area established under the Canada Wildlife Act. (Government of Canada screen capture)
Oil and gas ‘sleeper permits’ surrendered for sensitive B.C. coastal areas

April 22 is Earth Day. Across Canada and around the world, special events will be held as a global support of environmental protection. (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the Earth?