FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement in Gatineau, Que., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada could be seeing snap election on Sept. 20, according to reports

Trudeau reportedly planning to make official announcement on Sunday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely planning to call a snap federal election for Sept. 20, Reuters reported Thursday (Aug. 12).

According to four unnamed sources, Trudeau is planning to make the formal announcement on Sunday, following a visit with newly appointed Governor General Mary Simon where he must ask her to dissolve Parliament.

There has been speculation of a federal election this year for several months and party leaders have been busy criss-crossing the country.

On Wednesday, Conservatives Leader Erin O’Toole was in Waterloo, Ont., to announce his party’s plan to “unleash innovation” as part of his party’s Canada’s Recovery Plan.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has been touring the Maritimes as he speaks to premiers about COVID-19 recovery and affordable housing.

Trudeau has signed child care funding plans with more than half the provinces and made a series of funding announcement in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Opposition’s already on campaign trail with election call expected any day

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2021Justin Trudeau

Previous story
3 infection detecting dogs in B.C. can now sniff out COVID-19
Next story
B.C. officials urge caution as third summer heat wave blankets parts of the province

Just Posted

Tyson’s Thoughts is a column posted online at northislandgazette.com and in print on Wednesday’s. Have some thoughts about my thoughts? Email editor@northislandgazette.com
Vacation is good for the soul, and so is swimming in the ocean

A boil water advisory has been issued by the Town of Port McNeill. (Town of Port McNeill Facebook photo)
Port McNeill issues boil water advisory after trace amounts of E. coli found in sample

North Island NDP MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo contributed)
MLA says skills training will help people in the North Island get back to work

The District of Port Hardy shut down a section of Market Street for road repairs this week. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Road upgrades causing detours in downtown Port Hardy