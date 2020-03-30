FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

The recently-announced wage subsidy for COVID-19 affected businesses has expanded to all Canadian companies and charities that have seen at least a 30-per-cent drop in revenues.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement from the steps of Rideau Cottage Monday (March 30), where he remains in self-isolation.

Workers who qualify for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy will have 75 per cent of their salary covered, up $58,700 annually, Trudeau said. That equals up to $847 per week. The program will be backdated to March 15.

“The number of employees you have will not determine whether or not you get this support,” he said. “It will apply to non-profit organizations and charities, as well as companies both big and small.”

Trudeau urged companies that could top up employee salaries the additional 25 per cent to do so.

“We are trusting you to do the right thing,” he said.

The prime minister said there would be “serious consequences” for any companies that try to game the system. A verification system will be set up before the program is rolled out.

The wage subsidy is one of several programs brought in by the federal government. Trudeau has also promised $2,000 to coronavirus-affected workers who have been laid off, or cannot work, due to the crisis. That application portal is scheduled to be available on April 6.

Trudeau said more measures to help business could be unveiled as the crisis unfolds but did not commit to specific aid to help businesses pay rent on April 1.

As of Monday morning, there were 6,624 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths in Canada. There have been more than 205,000 tests done.

READ MORE: Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

READ MORE: Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronaviruseconomy

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19
Next story
24,000 Canadian Forces members ready to be deployed to help with COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Fire Chefs give back to community with one free meal a day to those who are in need

Fire Chefs will offer one free meal from 3:30 until 4:30 on the days they are open to those in need.

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

COVID-19: Isolation exemptions to frontline workers a danger to patients, say Island Health employees

Staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel according to Island Health

North Island community groups are adapting due to COVID-19

‘The coronavirus and its effects make this a challenging time for us all’

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready to be deployed to help with COVID-19 response

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Thousands of beds have been freed up, but patients and seniors have had to sacrifice

Crucial details of Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program expected today

The government has rolled out a bailout package totalling more than $200 billion

‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

Single mom in Golden says she’s already going to the food bank after being laid off

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

14-day quarantine is key, but hospitals preparing for potential COVID-19 ‘surge’: Tam

Influx of snowbirds, March break travellers expected

World COVID-19 morning update: Olympics delayed one year; 12,000 health care workers infected

Comprehensive world news update: Lockdown in UK showing signs of hope

Most Read