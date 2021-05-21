(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Transport Canada is extending the ban on incoming flights from India and Pakistan for another month.

Direct commercial and passenger flights from the countries will continue to be denied entry into the country until at least June 21.

The flight ban that began on April 22 was originally set to expire on Saturday (May 21).

RELATED: Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

A notice posted on the Nav Canada website says the extension was ordered by Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

It says the ministry believes barring flights from those two countries for another month is necessary to protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusIndiatravel

Previous story
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19
Next story
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Just Posted

Screenshot of the petition started by Anita Harvie to hire Dr. Prean Armogam at the new Port McNeill medical clinic.
Petition calls for Dr. Armogam to be hired at new Port McNeill clinic

‘We feel he is being ousted because he has been persistent in his asks’

Quatse, the abandoned sea otter pup who was rescued in Port Hardy. (Marine Mammal Rescue Centre photo)
DFO says Quatse the sea otter pup can’t be released, will now live at aquarium

Quatse has been moved to a habitat at the Vancouver Aquarium

Seven Hills Golf and Country Club sign. (North Island Gazette file photo)
Fairway construction going on at Seven Hills Golf & Country Club

The new fairway is looking like it will be ready for the coming summer months.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control statistics show new COVID-19 cases by local health area on Vancouver Island for the week of May 9-15. (BCCDC image)
Victoria drops below Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases in latest Vancouver Island count

B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases new case counts by local health area

New housing on-reserve for Kwakiutl First Nation. (MP Rachel Blaney Facebook photo)
6 new on-reserve homes now open for Kwakiutl First Nation elders and families

The Kwakiutl First Nation will own and manage the homes

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Abbotsford Coun. Brenda Falk has come under fire for a meme she shared on her Facebook page that some people believe compares current COVID-19 restrictions to life in Nazi Germany.
Abbotsford councillor’s post about Nazi Germany puts her in hot water

Some believe shared meme compares COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany, Falk resigns from slate

Police say Chris Saccoccia or “Chris Sky” is facing three charges in relation to uttering death threats and assault. (Facebook/Chris Sky)
Chris Sky, vocal anti-masker, charged with death threats ahead of speaking in Vancouver

Police received a report Wednesday saying that Sky threatened to shoot elected officials and a member of the public

A health care worker prepares to test a Coastal GasLink field worker for COVID-19. (Coastal GasLink photo)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19

The province says it plans the bridge the pandemic legislation into a permanent sick leave program for ‘any illness or injury’

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

Holland America Volendam carries passengers from Seattle to Ketchikan, Alaska for scenic tours. A 19th century U.S. shipping law has required foreign vessels to stop at a B.C. port in between. (Holland America Line)
Seattle-Alaska cruise ships gear up to bypass B.C. ports this summer

Ottawa’s COVID-19 ban until March 2022 pushes U.S. to act

The female passenger in a vehicle which crashed near Sicamous on May 20, 2021 was pronounced dead at the scene. (File photo) </p>
Watchdog probes Shuswap RCMP attempted traffic stop that ends in fatal crash

Female passenger killed, male driver sustains serious injuries in incident near Sicamous

Most Read