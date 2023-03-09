Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post, speaks at a press conference announcing that Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to boast an all-electric corporate delivery fleet. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Canada Post announces its first all-electric delivery fleet is in Nanaimo

Crown corporation making announcement today at East Wellington Road depot

Nanaimo’s Canada Post depot is the first in the country to have an all-electric corporate delivery fleet.

The Crown corporation held a press conference Thursday, March 9, at the East Wellington Road depot, announcing that the depot will utilize 14 fully electric Ford cargo vans for collection and delivery. Canada Post is calling Nanaimo a “test location” for the all-electric “last-mile” delivery.

“This is an important first step,” said Doug Ettinger, Canada Post president and CEO. “I think the employees here are really excited. It’s only 14 electric vehicles here, but it’s 14 that we’re going to learn from. We’re going to figure out how best to charge them, how much energy they use on the local utility, how they perform. We think they’re going to perform even better than the current vehicles.”

In addition to B.C., electric vehicles will be rolled out in Quebec shortly. Ettinger said provinces with “clean electricity grids” are being targeted initially.

Total costs for vehicles and infrastructure were not available, but the CEO said the vehicles are “well over $100,000” each.

He said workers will be covering the same routes as previously.

“Just instead of a gas vehicle, it’s an electric vehicle, quieter in the neighbourhood, smooth ride and it’ll be great for the drivers in particular,” said Ettinger.

He said Canada Post has plans to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, with a commitment to electrifying half its national fleet of approximately 14,000 vehicles by 2030 and the entire fleet by 2040.

RELATED: Canada Post plans to have fleet fully electrified by 2040

READ ALSO: Nanaimo bar stamp makes it into Nanaimo Museum


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram>

Canada PostElectric vehicles

Previous story
Parks Canada plan to eradicate invasive deer from B.C. island approved
Next story
‘We can’t let him get away’: Nelson witness testifies to detaining man who allegedly struck Abbotsford officer

Just Posted

From left to right: Dallas Smith, spokesperson for the Coalition and Tlowitsis Nation, Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, Chief Chris Roberts of the Wei Wai Kum First Nation, and Chief Ronnie Chickite of the We Wai Kai First Nation. (Supplied photo)
Coalition calls on Ottawa to stop closing salmon farms in territories of First Nations who want them

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Growing Communities Fund lets communities use BC’s surplus how they see fit — North Island MLA

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
North Island First Nations reject continued fish farming in the Broughton Archipelago

Kris Dudoward is shown aboard the commercial fishing vessel Irenda earlier this week with catch of sockeye salmon on B.C.���s Skeena River near Prince Rupert. The union representing commercial fisheries, the United Fisherman Allied Workers filed a petition on Feb. 22 requesting the end of foreign ownership of fishing licences and quotas on the BC coast. File - THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Mitch Dudoward **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Union files petition in Ottawa to stop foreign ownership of fishing licences and quotas

Pop-up banner image