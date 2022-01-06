Canada Post suspends delivery in Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island due to snow

‘Red service alert’ also issued for City of Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 6

Mail delivery has been suspended in the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver for Thursday, Jan. 6 due to snow. (Photo by Canada Post)

Canada Post has suspended delivery on Thursday (Jan. 6) for the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the City of Vancouver due to winter storm conditions.

The “red service alert” means the agency will not be sending out delivery agents or will be recalling those who are already out.

Canada Post said delivery will resume “once conditions improve and it’s safe to do so.”

“The safety of our employees is our number-one priority,” the corporation said in a media advisory.

“We encourage customers to clear the ice from their walkways, stairs, and driveways, to ensure safe access to the front door for both their visitors, as well as their mail carriers, when service resumes.”

An alert can be issued for a particular community or an entire province, depending on the weather event. Service alerts are posted on the Canada Post website.

Customers who have questions regarding mail delivery can contact Canada Post’s customer service team at 1-866-607-6301.

