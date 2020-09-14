Smoke from U.S. wildfires blankets parts of Surrey on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

If you’re waiting for a letter or package, you might have to wait an extra day as Canada Post announced it would be suspending deliveries due to wildfire smoke Monday (Sept. 14).

Smoke from wildfires in Washington State, Oregon and California have blanketed the Pacific Northwest and cause extremely poor air quality in parts of B.C.

Air quality from 150 to 200 is considered unhealthy, while 200 to 300 is considered very unhealthy. The Vancouver International Airport had a rating of 175 as of midday Monday, with Victoria at 169, Kelowna at 269 and Castlegar at 319. A rating of above 300 is considered hazardous.

Currently, delivery is suspended in the following areas:

  • Metro Vancouver area
  • Fraser Valley (Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge and Mission)
  • South Vancouver Island (Duncan, Sidney and Victoria)
  • North Vancouver Island (Campbell River and Powell River)
  • West Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Nanaimo and Port Alberni)
  • Okanagan Valley and Similkameen regions (Kelowna and Penticton)
  • Kootenay regions (Cranbrook, Castlegar, Nelson and Trail)
  • Thompson, Nicola and Fraser regions (Vernon and Kamloops)

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada Postwildfire smoke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Just Posted

B.C. salmon farm operator adds new device to delousing capacities

Portable system will serve Broughton Archipelago and Discovery Islands

Port Hardy RCMP officer honoured by International Association of Chiefs of Police

Corp. Chris Voller was named by the IACP as one of the 40 under 40 awardees for 2020.

Port McNeill business owners making space for outdoor socializing

“We need more community.”

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Smoky skies alert for north Vancouver Island

Smoke from fires in the western United States expected to reach north Vancouver Island this weekend

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Most Read