The Canada Revenue Agency headquarters in Ottawa is shown on November 4, 2011. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Canada Revenue Agency apologizes as online services go down

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30

The Canada Revenue Agency says its online systems have gone down and it isn’t saying when they will be back.

The agency is apologizing in a tweet for the cut in services this morning, saying officials are looking into the “technical issues.”

Some Twitter users say the agency’s services appear to have been down since last night.

Currently both the “My Account” and “My Business Account” log-in pages come up with notices that they are unavailable.

Both are used heavily at this time of year for Canadians filing their taxes.

The deadline to pay any taxes owing is April 30.

The Canadian Press

Edmonton judge rules Omar Khadr's sentence has expired

