A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Previous story
Liberals under pressure to balance competing asks in budget and economic update
Next story
Man shot and seriously injured in Nanaimo’s south end

Just Posted

Advocates and their families hold up signs at the Stand Up For Forestry rally in Port McNeill on Wednesday. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Stand Up For Forestry Rally takes over downtown area of ‘Tree Farming Country’

Waypoint Insurance donated $2,000 to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund on Nov. 25. (Submitted photo)
Donations continue roll in for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

MP Rachel Blaney’s Right to Housing bill would hold the government accountable if they don’t take action on the housing crisis. (File)
Right to Housing bill holds government to account — MP

Black Press media file
Pedestrian airlifted in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Port Hardy