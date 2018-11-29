Canada sanctions Saudis linked to Khashoggi killing

The move to be annouced at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires

Canada is imposing sanctions on Saudi Arabian nationals linked to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is announcing the move at a G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

RELATED: Trump says report on Khashoggi death expected in a few days

The sanctions freeze any assets the targets might have in Canada and says they cannot enter the country. The United States has already done something similar.

Freeland says the sanctions are designed to target individuals who, are in the opinion of the government, responsible for or complicit in the writer’s October killing.

Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi monarchy. Though he was living in exile in the United States, he went to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to get paperwork for his impending marriage and never came out.

RELATED: US official: US intel says prince ordered Khashoggi killing

The Saudi government’s story about what happened has changed repeatedly, from questioning whether Khashoggi actually disappeared to admitting that he was killed by Saudi agents in what a prosecutor has called a bungled rogue operation to bring him back to Saudia Arabia.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michael Cohen pleads guilty to lying to Congress
Next story
Vancouver garden where hungry otter gobbled expensive koi set to reopen

Just Posted

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Vancouver Island communities top voter participation in electoral referendum

Parksville-Qualicum, Saanich North and the Islands, Oak Bay-Gordon Head cast most ballots

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job, report states

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce clears the smoke on cannabis companies

Luke Biles talks on the business landscape of cannabis regulation, businesses after legalization.

Kwakiutl First Nation approved for $1.2 million to build six new, on-reserve houses

Kwakiutl First Nation among nearly 30 nations to receive housing funds from the province of BC.

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Dog banned from B.C. dog park for ‘excessive’ barking, running

John Levesque, 67, and his dog Cameron, were banned from the Uplands Dog Off-leash Park in Langley.

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

VIDEO: High security at Chinese VIP gambler’s rural B.C. compound

Reportedly millions of dollars worth of luxury vehicles, art and weapons at 11-acre property

Most Read