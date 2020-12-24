Canada ‘stole Christmas’ says Vancouver Island’s aquaculture industry

Federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms has sent shivers across northern Vancouver Island

Canada’s decision to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms sent layers of “shock waves” throughout north Vancouver Island.

While the Dec. 17, announcement by Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan was hailed as “groundbreaking” and “historic” by environmental groups, shocked aquaculture workers are calling it a decision that “stole Christmas, ”anticipating job loss and a ripple effect to support businesses across remote North Island and Discovery Islands communities.

Trending on social media is #coastaljobsgone where hundreds of aquaculture employees put up “Dear Bernadette” letters for the federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan, outlining the economic, social and emotional impact of her decision.

Of the 19 farms affected, Mowi Canada West has 13 farms “at risk,” meaning it is assumed they will be phased out under one-time 18-month permits, lasting from Dec. 18, 2020 to June 30, 2022. However Mowi hasn’t been formally notified of that by Fisheries and Oceans.

Mowi’s Discovery Island farms make up a whopping 30 per cent on its production in B.C., so this decision will affect far more than just the jobs on those sites.The processing plant in Port Hardy will have less to process. Smolt farms will have nowhere to transfer fish as they grow. A new fish smoking facility in Klemtu, which was planning to use fish from Discovery Island farms is now uncertain.

On top of that are the suppliers and contractors that work with Mowi. Campbell River grocery stores that supplied fish farm employees based off-Island are anticipating a $1,000 weekly cut from their quota.

The #coastaljobsgone campaign was a Mowi initiative, to give their employees a voice.

Dean Dobrinsky, human resources, safety and communications manager said people were asking him for answers, and he had none to give.

”Our people, they needed a voice,” he said.

Tiffany Macwilliam and her partner Donald Orton moved to Campbell River from Ontario to pursue a career in aquaculture almost two decades ago. A fish health technician with Mowi since 2006, Macwilliam told Black Press she knew the federal government was consulting with First Nations about Discovery Island fish farms but she was “shocked” by the announcement. It got them rethinking their expenses.

“I can’t spend money on Christmas. I don’t know if I am going to have a job in the next five years and I certainly don’t feel safe,” she said.

Like them, other employees who came to Vancouver Island from other parts of the country (and outside) are also contemplating their next move.

READ MORE: Discovery Islands salmon farms on their way out

Blind Channel Resort, an off-grid establishment which also operates a fuel dock and water taxi operations on Thurlow Island, estimates the collateral damage at $1 million, said owner Eliot Richter.

“To say that we are affected is an understatement. This decision to phase out fish farms from the area is going to have a dramatic impact for us,” said Richter who has been doing business with fish farms in the area for over 30 years.

“We had their long-term accommodation bookings, our fuel dock services most of their large support vessels which operate in the area and four water taxis that transport employees.”

Monetary implications aside, Richter said the government’s decision opened Pandora’s box of “mistrust” for most business owners. Seeing that the plug was pulled, even after the organizations complied to new sets of rules and revisions time and again, has left him wondering about the future of all businesses in the region.

BC Salmon Farmers’ Executive Director John Paul Fraser is doubtful Jordan took the time to understand the economic consequences of her decision. If she had, surely she would have some plan to help the industry transition.

“Nothing. No effort has been made. It is the sloppiest most careless, thoughtless, reckless, heartless approach to a decision, and follow-up to a decision that I have ever seen,” Fraser said. “The reason why I am angry and everyone is angry is because you don’t even know who we are.”

Jordan consulted with the seven area First Nations between September and December, but did not consult with companies in the industry, or municipal governments.

Fraser sees it as a political decision for voters in other regions.

“This isn’t a decision based on science, we get that. It’s not an ecologically based decision. It’s another kind of decision which we don’t even fully understand.”

Asked whether First Nations rights was a valid reason to make the decision, Fraser said it is “always appropriate” to consult First Nations. The industry is “so connected to those important conversations,” he said, adding that 80 per cent of B.C. farmed salmon production has economic benefit agreements with local Indigenous communities.

“We don’t impugn the motive of the decision, but the fallout is going to be severe,” he said. “We’re not going to take this lying down.”

“Not one week ago were we talking with governments about our desire to help Vancouver Island’s economic recovery post-COVID,” he said. Especially with declining forestry, mining and commercial fishing jobs, he sees aquaculture as an economic stabilizer.

READ MORE: Can B.C. salmon farmers play a bigger role in post-pandemic economic recovery?

James Walkus started the James Walkus Fishing Company out of Port Hardy, but has since transitioned the fleet to transport fish from farms to processing plants, or from smolt farms to maturing farms. His company of 25 to 30 employees has the contract to transport all of Mowi’s fish.

Walkus thought it was odd that Jordan didn’t include the many nations involved in fish farming, like Quatsino, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw (Walkus’s Nation), and the Mamalilikulla part of the Mamalilikulla-Qwe’Qwa’Sot’Em First Nation. That band is divided on the topic, he said.

He’s sad the decision was made based on policy instead of science. As a commercial fisherman and transporter for farmed fish, Walkus thinks that even if salmon returned at above average numbers every year, wild fishing alone is not enough to meet demand.

“So really this decision shouldn’t stick. It’s only going to give other countries more volume and more profit, and B.C. is going to take a loss on it.”

The uncertainty of future licenses from the fisheries department worries Walkus. If new locations north of Vancouver Island are approved, they could save the operation, but the uncertainty makes it difficult to plan ahead.

The industry –not just in B.C. but also on the East Coast and international offices – questions if Canada and specifically B.C. is a good place to continue to invest, said Rocky Boschman, managing director of Grieg Seafood BC.

Grieg has one eight-member unit among the 19 Discovery Islands fish farms. The economic damage of phasing one farm will not affect them as much, said Boschman and added, “we have enough flexibility in our operations to integrate the production of that farm.

But it has certainly made them pause and rethink.

With a $25 million hatchery expansion underway in Gold River and a “large” $200 million project planned on north Vancouver Island, Grieg is pondering if the decision to go forward is a “good idea”, said Boschman.

When asked why does this decision shock them? Didn’t they anticipate this move? Boschman said the aquaculture companies participated in “good faith” in a number of different processes that have been going on for a long time.

“We expected changes but we did not expect minister Jordan to suddenly come to that decision without regard for the effects that it would have on the Island.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca or binny.paul@blackpress.ca



economyFish Farmsvancouverisland