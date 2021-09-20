CANADA VOTES: Polls now open in country’s 2021 federal snap election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday night, as Canada’s 2021 snap election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens., Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Polls are open in British Columbia from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

Who is running in the North Island-Powell River riding?

Rachel Blaney, NDP

Shelley Downey, Conservative

Jennifer Grenz, Liberal

Jessica Wegg, Green Party

Carla Neal, Marxist-Leninist

Stacey Gastis, Maverick

Paul Macknight, People’s Party

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

