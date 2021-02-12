Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for ‘violent’ Island man

Nanaimo’s Jesse Goodale last seen in Victoria, wanted for breaching conditions of release from prison

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Jesse Goodale, formerly of Nanaimo, for allegedly breaching conditions of his release from prison. (Photo submitted)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old Nanaimo man who allegedly breached the terms of his release.

Jesse Goodale was released from a federal penitentiary in January after serving the majority of his sentence for aggravated assault. Upon his release, he was court-ordered to reside at the Salvation Army in Victoria. On Feb. 10 he allegedly did not return for the night and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Goodale is originally from Nanaimo and has family and friends throughout the central Island.

Goodale is Indigenous, 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and has numerous tattoos, including JJ on his right arm, ‘weed’ on his left hand and M.H. and ‘crown’ on his right hand. It is believed that he is now sporting a beard, as well.

Goodale should be considered violent.

Anyone with information on Goodale’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.



