Canada will bear cost of repatriating trash-filled containers from Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his cabinet spoke about the matter Monday evening

Canada has agreed to pay the full cost of bringing 69 garbage-laden shipping containers back across the Pacific Ocean to Vancouver — but it remains unclear just how much that will be.

A spokesman for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says the president and his cabinet spoke about the matter Monday evening.

A Global Affairs Canada official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss matters not yet made public, says Canada has agreed to foot the bill.

However, the department won’t speculate on how much repatriating the trash will cost, saying only that Environment and Climate Change Canada is working to hire a firm to return the containers to Canada.

READ MORE: Filipino President Duterte gives Canada one week to take trash back

Last month, Duterte gave Canada until May 15 to get the containers out of the port near Manila where they have been rotting for nearly six years.

The containers arrived in the Philippines labelled as plastics for recycling, but were found to mostly contain trash, triggering a lengthy back-and-forth between the two governments over which of them should deal with the problem.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Locals come out to support Autism Walk 2019

Applewood Ford gratefully donated the lunch to those who participated in the walk.

Coastal Community Credit Union barbecues for a great cause in Port Hardy

“It’s become a community event now and it’s a fun day”

North Island MLA Claire Trevena promises better road conditions in the North Island

“Ministry staff will continue to monitor the roads closely to ensure they are safe and reliable.”

LETTER: Port Alice Health Centre Changes

“What a difficult situation they have placed our ambulance personnel in!”

North Island College’s 2019 Nanwakolas Council Corporate Golf Challenge now accepting registration

Event takes place June 7 at Storey Creek in Campbell River

‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Surrey showcases police car for a city force B.C. has not yet approved

The Surrey RCMP has declined to comment

Band isn’t the same after mariachi frog ornament stolen in B.C.

Nanaimo RCMP ask public to keep a look out for metal decoration stolen April 16 on Stewart Avenue

Pilot project to use MedicAlert bracelets for B.C. youth with mental health conditions

Bracelets used for people with dementia, medication allergies to be tested at BC Children’s Hospital

New Westminster votes to remove statue of ‘Hanging Judge’ Matthew Begbie

City councillors voted 4-2 in favour of moving the statue from outside provincial court to new location

Exclusive: Family remembers B.C. man killed in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Public celebration of life for Micah Messent to take place in the Comox Valley

Former Burns Lake mayor pleads guilty to four sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold to be tentatively sentenced in September

Recent airline crashes run against trend toward safer flying

In the U.S., no airline passengers were killed in accidents from 2009 until April 2018

As child benefits climb, feds look to get payments in to families missing out

Canada Child benefit increase will miss just over one-fifth of Indigenous families living on reserves

Most Read