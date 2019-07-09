Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Six First Nations that have filed another legal challenge against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion say Canada’s ownership of the corporation created a bias that prevented full consultations as ordered by the Federal Court of Appeal.

Chief Leah George-Wilson of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation says Canada had an opportunity to “get it right” but failed to take environmental risks into consideration as part of a rushed consultation process.

The court shelved the original approval last summer and the federal government approved the pipeline expansion again in June after a second round of consultations with First Nations.

George-Wilson says she expects the latest approval will be overturned based on the same mistakes the federal government made the first time around with its failure to conduct meaningful consultations.

READ MORE: Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Lawyer Merle Alexander, who represents the Shxw’owhamel First Nation near Hope, says the nation that initially supported the pipeline chose to oppose it because an oil spill would destroy its sacred burial and archeological sites as well as the community’s sole source of water.

The federal government purchased the pipeline and expansion project for $4.5 billion, saying it was in the national interest to build the country’s energy infrastructure and to preserve jobs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel
Next story
VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Just Posted

Port Hardy Rotary Club installs new informational sign at District of Port Hardy’s windmill blade display

What do you think of the windmill blade display and the new informational sign?

PHOTO GALLERY: Tri-Port celebrates Canada Day!

Missed Canada Day celebrations in the Tri-Port? Well look no further.

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre launches new poverty law advocacy program for the Mt. Waddington Region

“We’re here to help North Island locals have fair access to services”

Luke Rushton turns in fastest North Island time at 2019 Kusam Klimb

“This is easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done both mentally and physically”

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Hiker survives five-day ordeal on Vancouver Island mountain range

Fog forced Courtenay man onto cliff before he found safety in lake cabin at Strathcona Park

UPDATED: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

Only road in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet closed in both directions.

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Most Read