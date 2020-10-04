Members of Nadia Lloyd’s family are shown at an outdoor Thanksgiving gathering last weekend in Belleville, Ont., in this September 2020 handout photo. Lloyd started planning her family’s annual Thanksgiving get-together months ago when COVID case numbers were under control across the country. The gathering was supposed to be a big deal, marking the first time her family — split between Toronto and Montreal — could spend a holiday together in nearly a year after missing Christmas to scheduling conflicts, and Easter to the global pandemic. Once COVID cases began rising again, Lloyd, a Toronto-based artist and designer, had to shift her plans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Nadia Lloyd

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

The country’s chief medical officer released a series of tips about how to celebrate Thanksgiving amid the pandemic this year, one week before the fall holiday.

In a Sunday (Oct. 4) statement, Dr. Theresa Tam said this season’s first holiday wouldn’t be as care free as it has been in prior years. Last week saw an average of 1,634 cases reported daily across Canada, with province’s like B.C. hitting a near record high case count on Friday. However, most of the new cases have come from Ontario and Quebec, which officials said have entered their second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More recently, we are seeing an increase in severe outcomes of COVID-19, which we are keeping a really close eye on. Over the past week, there have been an average of over 500 COVID-19 cases in hospital on any given day and 10 deaths reported daily,” Tam said in a statement issued Saturday.

In light of the surge in cases, Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles, while any extended family gatherings should take place outdoors, and at a distance.

“An outdoor safe distancing meet-up with others who are not in your close contacts bubble might involve setting up in an open space where each contact bubble is no closer than the length of a picnic table apart,” she noted. “Remember, too close is too close, even if you are outdoors. Don’t share food or objects.”

Canada has seen a total of 164,471 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, including 9,462 deaths, although some provinces do not report statistics on weekends. Approximately 71,000 people were tested daily over the past week, with 1.8 per cent positive.

READ MORE: Chance to prevent COVID resurgence ‘narrows with each passing day,’ Tam says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Chance to prevent COVID resurgence ‘narrows with each passing day,’ Tam says

Just Posted

‘Namgis First Nation member tests positive for COVID-19 post mortem

Contact tracing was started immediately after the discovery of the positive test.

Join Port Hardy Fire Rescue and help give back to your community

‘hall 2 at Storey’s Beach is where we really need to recruit members who are thinking about joining.’

Alexandra Morton running as Green Party candidate for North Island

‘I can see people want a change and I’m up for that.’ — Morton

Provincial police watchdog opens investigation after man found dead in Victoria cells

The man was arrested by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP on Sept. 28

Willie Mitchell’s Fish for the Future catch-and-release derby nets $60,000 for wild salmon

“I liked releasing the fish because I know there are not that many salmon left.”

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

Salmon Arm woman one of the oldest competitive bowlers in Western Canada

Florence Pineo is still keeping it between the gutters at almost 98 years old.

Joyce Echaquan’s death highlights systemic racism in health care, experts say

The Atikamekw mother of seven died soon after she filmed herself from her hospital bed

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Confronting their addictions to make way for healing — a B.C. love story

‘I think what’s helped us is that we had to understand our past and move forward’

COVID-19 is reshaping what first-time homebuyers are looking for: BMO survey

Still, 40 per cent of potential first-time home owners think now is a good time to buy

PHOTOS: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Management of European Green Crab a long-term project: biologist

Most Read