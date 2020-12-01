Canadian actor Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Canadian actor Elliot Page has announced he is transgender.
Page, who identifies with he/him or they/them pronouns, first shot to fame as the titular character in Juno in 2007. Currently, he plays Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy and made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water in 2019.
In a post on Twitter Tuesday (Dec. 1), Page shared his name as Elliot and said he felt “lucky to be writing this,” acknowledging that many transgender people do not have the same level of support.
“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” Page wrote. “The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.”
Page, 33, went on to cite statistics about the ongoing discrimination against transgender individuals.
“The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” he said.
“In 2020 alone, it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”
— Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) December 1, 2020
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.