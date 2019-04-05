Canadian couple safe after witnessing kidnapping of American tourist in Uganda

Ugandan security forces are searching for a U.S. citizen and a local driver

The sun sets over Lake George near Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park in western Uganda, near Myeya, Wednesday, April 5, 2000. An elderly Canadian couple came face-to-face with armed gunmen while on safari in Uganda this week, but managed to escape unharmed. Global Affairs Canada confirms two Canadian citizens were present during an ambush of tourists in the country on Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Brennan Linsley

An elderly Canadian couple came face-to-face with armed gunmen while on safari in Uganda this week, but managed to escape unharmed.

Global Affairs Canada confirms two Canadian citizens were present during an ambush of tourists in the country on Tuesday.

Spokesman Richard Walker says the couple are safe and have been provided with consular services.

Ugandan security forces are searching for a U.S. citizen and a local driver who were abducted in Queen Elizabeth National Park, and authorities say the kidnappers have demanded a $500,000 ransom.

Police say the kidnapped American is a 35-year-old woman.

Abductions in Uganda’s protected areas are rare. Queen Elizabeth National Park, in southwest Uganda along the porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, is a popular safari destination.

— with files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

