Yasser Ahmed Albaz and his wife Safaa Elashmawy are seen in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Safaa Elashmawy

Canadian engineer detained in Egypt released, needs treatment, family says

Yasser Albaz was detained at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019

The family of a Canadian engineer arrested in Egypt last year says he has returned home to Canada.

They say Yasser Albaz is in need of medical treatment.

His daughter, Amal Albaz, says her father’s health is deteriorating and is of ”top priority”

She had been vocal in calling for his return home.

Egyptian authorities detained Albaz at the Cairo airport after a business trip in February of 2019.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also spoken out about Albaz’s case, and talked to the president of Egypt last year.

READ MORE: Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec

READ MORE: RCMP arrest armed man on grounds near Trudeau residence

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Egypt

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canada Day tractor incident kills three children, injures seven in Quebec
Next story
No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets in Duncan

Just Posted

Small physically distant running event with big heart held in Port Hardy

Indigenous Run/Walk program went ahead this year, with some downsizing due to COVID-19

Longtime Vancouver Island fishing family hooks into local market over wholesale

Locally caught fish are scarce in fishing towns, an irony one Sointula family is working to change

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

How much do you know about our country?

Humans cause half the wildfires in Vancouver Island north

Open fire escape is the number one cause, followed by mechanical

No time frame to resume Route 5 bus service between Campbell River and Port Hardy

Passenger Transportation Board is still deliberating, leaving north Islanders stranded

‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and the Prime Minister release video celebrating the national holiday

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminatates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

Major B.C. salmon farm tests new containment system to curb sea lice infestations

System “essentially eliminatates” contact between wild and farmed fish stocks, says Cermaq

Ottawa jail inmates argue anti-COVID measures a breach of charter rights

The prisoners allege guards did not wear masks until April 25

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Ghislaine Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein for years

B.C. repairs COVID-19 emergency order for local government

Ombudsperson shut out as his recommendations implemented

No doctor assisted death allowed at Hamlets in Duncan

Faith-based company that owns facility believes in sanctity of life

More than 50,000 Coronavirus cases reported per day in US

Coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 US states

Trump plans huge July 4 fireworks show despite DC’s concerns

Despite health concerns from D.C.’s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear masks

Most Read