Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

Although childhood obesity is on the rise, the food kids are eating in school has gotten healthier, according to a new B.C. study.

A University of B.C. study looked at the diets of Canadian children in 2004 and again in 2015 and noted a 13 per cent improvement in the quality of food they ate while at school.

Researchers evaluated the foods eaten between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. using the Canadian Healthy Eating Index.

They found that children were eating more fruits and vegetables and getting less of their calories from sugar-sweetened drinks and salty packaged snacks. However, the study found the average school-time diet still needed “substantial improvement” as of 2015.

The study found food insecurity seemed to have a bigger impact on kids’ diets in 2015. Researchers found that in 2015, children in food-insecure homes had a slightly lower diet quality score compared to those with secure access to food.

Researchers said Canada is the only G7 country without a national school program, although there is a petition to bring in a national cost-shared universal healthy school food program.

“Interventions which help ensure that all Canadians can afford nutritious meals for their children have potential of helping Canadian children move closer towards national dietary recommendations,” said Claire Tugault-Lafleur, a postdoctoral research fellow in the faculty of land and food systems and lead author of the study published today in Public Health Nutrition.

In both 2004 and 2015 the study found that younger kids had healthier school-time diets than older ones, and that green and orange vegetables, whole fruit, whole grains, and milk and alternatives were the most lacking from all of their diets.

ALSO READ: ‘Plenty of time for a deal’: Teachers’ union expects kids back in school on Sept. 3

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.