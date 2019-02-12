Canadian mine company says Mexico crime ring stole over $2M

Truck drivers worked with thieves who foiled security measures

A Canadian mining company says a sophisticated criminal enterprise in Mexico stole an estimated $2 million to $3 million in metal concentrates through a subtle scheme that went on for months.

Telson Mining Corp. President Ralph Shearing says compromised truck drivers worked with thieves who foiled security measures while the material was being transported from the company’s Campo Morado mine in the southern state of Guerrero to the port of Manzanillo on the Pacific coast.

Shearing said Tuesday that additional safety measures have resolved the problem. He says the thefts appear to have occurred over four to five months while the Vancouver-based company investigated why the quality of its product was measured at a lower level on arrival than when it left the mine.

READ MORE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts
Next story
B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Just Posted

And the snowiest community on Vancouver Island is…

Black Press reporters break out their tape measures to determine winter warrior bragging rights

Port McNeill’s outdoor pool needs urgent repairs to open for summer season

“The $26,000 is definitely doable, and it would be more reliable than it is now.”

Port McNeill RCMP to hold Sarah Beckett Memorial Run on April 13 at the rotary trail

RCMP Cst. Marcus Croy is taking a leadership role in organizing a local memorial run/walk.

Tri-Port Midget Wild bring home silver medals from Wickfest in Surrey

“Very proud of our midget girls. They made them work for this win and never gave up the whole game.”

Friendly Feud game show comes to the Port Hardy Civic Centre

Friendly Feud will be a licensed 19+ event held on March 2nd at the Port Hardy Civic Centre.

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read