FILE - In this March 31, 2020 file photo a surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu’s North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones,File)

Canadians can travel to Hawaii in September; no quarantine with negative COVID test

Travellers will be required to pay for their own tests prior to arriving

Canadians will be able to travel to Hawaii without the mandatory 14-day quarantine, the state announced, as long as they get a valid COVID-19 test prior to arrival.

The state’s transportation department said the exemption applies to all trans-Pacific travellers as of Sept. 1. Travellers will not be able to get a test upon arrival at the airport. The tests is anticipated to require FDA approval from CLIA certified laboratory.

Hawaii has had a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers since the start of the pandemic, although it lifted its inter-island one in June. The state has recorded 2,448 total cases and 26 deaths, with 207 new cases announced Monday (Aug 3).

Although the land border border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed to non-essential travel since March, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said air travel to the U.S. has remained open throughout the pandemic.

