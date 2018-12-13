Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Membership voted strongly in favour of the collective agreement, which came days after negotiations.
The safety board conducted the investigation at the request of the Transportation Ministry
“This makes absolutely no sense to me,” Barrett stated in a letter to school trustees.
“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.
Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may cause damage
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store
John is charged with the May 2016 murder of 20-year-old Derek Descoteau
Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.
Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.
The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.
EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.
Canada West loses battle of the unbeaten teams in the preliminary round
Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition
Canada West loses battle of the unbeaten teams in the preliminary round
Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store
Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year
John is charged with the May 2016 murder of 20-year-old Derek Descoteau
Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws
Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.
Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.