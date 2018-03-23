Regular gas prices rose to $1.49.9 per litre around Victoria on Thursday. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS.

Capital Region gas prices at their highest since 2008

Filling up is cheaper north of the Malahat

Not liking the numbers you see when you pull up to the pump?

Take solace in the fact you don’t have to fill up in Victoria.

As gas prices remain below the $1.40 per litre line in most communities north of the Malahat, they have ballooned to $1.49.9 per litre across the capital region.

From the Shell station on Yates Street to Petro-Canada on Sooke Road and Chevron on Gorge Road West, all were among those outlets increasing their price for regular fuel by nine cents per litre on Thursday.

The major price jump sent a variety of people to the Victoria News Facebook page to let their feelings be known.

“Where’s the competition? If they all change their prices at the same time, I’m pretty sure that’s called collusion with the intent to monopolize the market,” wrote one reader. “Isn’t that against the law in a free market system? What am I missing?”

Another wrote, “Unbelievable … I’d walk first.”

However, price monitoring website GasBuddy.com showed Friday morning that the Petro-Canada on Jackin Road and the Chevron on West Saanich Road and Wallace Drive in Brentwood remain at $1.39.9 per litre for regular gas.

Comparisons also came in from other areas through Facebook. One commenter said that Victoria’s gas prices were actually better than in Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows, while another chimed in, it’s “Still 108.9 in Calgary.”

This marks the highest price for gas in Victoria since 2008, when the regular fuel price peaked at $1.53.6 per litre, according to GasBuddy.com.

“Well I have to say it is a good incentive to possibly biking, walking or taking the bus more often,” encouraged a Victoria resident. “It’s spring time you’ll survive the weather.”

North of the Malahat

Meanwhile, things are a little more affordable elsewhere on Vancouver Island.

The lowest price reported this morning appeared to be the Courtenay Costco, at $1.33.4 per litre. Right behind that was a posting at $1.35.9 at a Petro-Canada, two Co-ops and the Jax Compton store in Port Alberni.

It was $1.36.9 at the Lakes Road and the Government Street Petro-Canada stations in Duncan and the Super Save in Nanaimo, with 138.9 being a common fee in many other up-Island locations.

The exception to the cheaper up-Island rule was Port Hardy, where both stations were charging $150.9.

The average price in B.C. was $1.39.8.

anna.james@vicnews.com

