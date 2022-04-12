Car wreck shut down part of Highway 19 in the North Island Saturday night

The late Saturday night motor vehicle incident on Highway 19. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo) Cleanup underway after the late Saturday night single motor vehicle incident on Highway 19. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)

Highway 19 was closed between Rupert 400 and the Port Alice Road late Saturday night (April 9) due to a single Motor Vehicle Incident.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s Information Officer Adam Harding noted the patient was already out of the vehicle by the time their crews arrived on scene and was treated by BC Emergency Health Services.

“Rescue 12, Rescue 15, and Command 16 responded from Port Hardy, while Engine 10, which had been in Campbell River with a crew for training on Saturday, was just passing Hyde Creek on the way back home when the page came through,” Harding said, adding Engine 10 responded to the crash from the south.

The highway was closed at the Port Alice cutoff and the Rupert 400 cutoff for an hour or so while the vehicle was removed and Mainroad arrived to establish single lane traffic and to cleanup the road.

No details have been made available yet regarding why the crash happened.

