Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

A Toronto man has confirmed his sister and her daughter have died in a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

Mohamed Hassan Ali says Amina Ibrahim Odowaa, of Edmonton, and her six-year-old daughter Safiya were on board the Ethiopian Airlines jet that went down this morning shortly after takeoff.

A Carleton University professor was also among the 18 Canadians killed in the crash, which left 157 people dead.

Pius Adesanmi was a professor in the Department of English Language and Literature and the Institute of African Studies at Carleton University.

It was not clear what caused the plane to go down in clear weather six minutes after departing Bole Airport in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa on its way to Nairobi.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “deeply saddened” by the crash.

The Canadian Press

