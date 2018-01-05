BRYCE CASAVANT PHOTO Bryce Casavant is the former North Island Conservation Officer who refused orders back in 2016 and ended up saving two bear cubs from being destroyed.

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

New research shows a need for changes to the policies of the Conservation Officer Service in British Columbia in order to improve vital public trust.

Bryce Casavant, the former North Island Conservation Officer whose refusal to follow an order to kill two bear cubs made international headlines in 2016, has produced a technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University. Utilizing a survey conducted by Insights West regarding public perceptions and experiences with law enforcement officers responding to situations of human-wildlife conflict, Casavant analyzed the data and found several areas where improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary.

“The killing of wildlife by a government agency is emerging as a clear social concern in British Columbia,” Casavant says, pointing to regular media coverage of such incidents and a recent court case against the Conservation Officer Service as examples. “Public trust in law enforcement is an essential aspect of a functioning democracy, and this includes uniformed and armed enforcement officers whose duties are focused on wildlife.”

Casavant’s key recommendations from his technical report include third-party oversight of the Conservation Officer Service to ensure policy and the actions of officers are consistent with current laws, public expectations, and public trust; training for working with the public and alternatives to lethal force with wildlife; a review of internal policies to develop agency-specific training; and the creation of standardized call centre messaging for the public.

“The public have expectations of how Conservation Officers or other law enforcement officers will act or respond to human-wildlife conflict situations, and when they’re not met, the trust they have in those agencies may begin to erode,” Casavant says. “This technical report does not offer immediate solutions, but questions that must be addressed, and areas where the public trust can be improved for the benefit of all parties.”

– Gazette staff

Previous story
Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

Just Posted

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

Port Hardy council pay to be put under microscope

In May of each municipal election year, an independent committee is formed to review council pay.

Mayor requests support of RDMW over police postings

Port Alice wants help to keep two RCMP officers living in the village

UPDATED: One dog dead in multiple Port Hardy cougar attacks

Conservation warning residents to be extra diligent

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Nanaimo man sentenced to two years following explosives charge

Hamzah Subhan Khan was arrested in 2015 after special forces investigation

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read